Set in the side of a large cliff, 42km from Takab in neighbouring Kordestan, this mixture of natural and human-made caverns was used for habitation from early Sassanid times. In one room, an ancient Greek inscription references Hercules, while other more modern scrawls pay homage to Reza and Hossein, who were both 'here'. The drive from Takab is particularly scenic. There's no public transport to the caves; a taxi will cost around US$18 return including waiting time. Ask around Takab's bazaar.

There are four levels, some of which go quite a way into the hill. Bring a torch in case the power's off and watch out for holes in the floor. Take note of the 'entrance' and 'exit' signs in each cavern.