For most motorists, Deyhuk is simply the annoying point at which the Kerman–Mashhad highway narrows into a standard two-lane road – and turns a right-angle at a roundabout for good measure. However, if you happen to go straight instead of turning right, you can reach the fabulous ruined village of Old Deyhuk, with its remarkably complete mud-brick townscape given definition by a round tower on the low, rocky ridge that runs behind it.