Some 500m beyond the western end of the new village, Marghoob's deserted old section is a fine example of an abandoned mountain village, with its approach lane's terraced orchards and dry-stone walls adding a lot of character. Many mud-brick houses retain arches that you can tunnel through, but explore carefully as they are very decrepit.

Marghoob is 12km off the Kerman–Mashhad highway, with a turning that's easily missed, just north of the Birjand intersection. A newly asphalted 4km link road between Marghoob and Old Esfandiar makes it easy to drive to both villages without doubling back.