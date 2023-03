This gem of a small museum displays ancient stone and pottery from archaeological sites in the region. Highlights include a giant double-headed bull capital from Susa's apadana (open columned hall), a lion-hugging Hercules from Masjid-i Soleiman (home of Iran's first commercial oil well) and some spooky clay death masks from Haft Tappeh. The replica mosaics (the originals are in the Louvre) are colourful and poignant. The manager speaks English.