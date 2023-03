Set behind a paved open area around 200m west of Sari's central Sa'at Sq are two 15th-century tomb towers. Imamzadeh-ye Yayha is circular and vaguely Rhenish-looking but marred by a discordantly banal appended prayer room. Behind it, the Borg-e Soltan Zein-ol Abedin is more visually interesting, with its square-plan base rising to an octagonal spire with exterior squinches and brickwork that's artfully lit at night.