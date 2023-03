The attraction of the Khaneh Kolbadi museum is the 130-year-old building in which it's housed, which has the feel of a 18th-century khan's palace. The multicoloured windows (known as orosi) were said to disorientate mosquitoes. The thick lower-storey walls kept things warm in winter and cool in summer, when the contrastingly light, bright upstairs could be opened up to encourage breezes.