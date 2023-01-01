This lovely old bazaar in the heart of Qom, a short stroll from Astane Sq, is worth a visit as one of the most authentic covered markets in Iran. With a small khan in the middle, and the usual labyrinth of alleyways, it is distinguished from other such trading places by representing 'business as usual' for the local citizens of Qom, with little if no concession to modernity or visitors. A great place to sense the continuity of trade over centuries.

The most obvious access to the bazaar is via an archway off Nuzdah-e-Dey St. An obvious main thoroughfare leads through the spice market and gold souq, haberdashery and hardware.