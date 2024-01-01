Imam Hassan Mosque

Iran

The beautiful dome of this enormous, symmetrical mosque provides a fine counterpoint to the more organic shrine complex at the other end of Astane Sq.

  • Hazrat-e Masumeh

    Hazrat-e Masumeh

    0.36 MILES

    The physical and spiritual centre of Qom, this magnificent shrine is the burial place of Imam Reza’s sister Fatemeh, who died here in the 9th century…

  • Astane Square

    Astane Square

    0.2 MILES

    The city’s main square is paved with marble and pedestrianised, offering a grand vista of the Hazrat-e Masumeh. The square takes on a carnivalesque…

  • Old Bazar

    Old Bazar

    0.12 MILES

    This lovely old bazaar in the heart of Qom, a short stroll from Astane Sq, is worth a visit as one of the most authentic covered markets in Iran. With a…

