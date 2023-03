In the local dialect, harra is the word for grey mangrove, and this protected area is the Persian Gulf’s largest mangrove forest – a definite must-see for nature-lovers. During spring, more than 150 species of migrating bird can be found here, including the great egret and the western reef heron. The finless porpoise, humpback dolphin, common dolphin and endangered green turtle are also regularly spotted. Boat tours are easily organised from Tabl or Laft.