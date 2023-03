Walking to and exploring this mountaintop fortress ruin is the highlight of a visit to Qa'en, especially if you time your descent to coincide with sunset, when the lights of Bozajomehr's Tomb are coming on and the muezzin is calling mellifluously to prayer. From the Bozajomehr roundabout it's around 15 minutes' walk on a rocky path to the base of the fortress, then 149 steps up to the first main series of ramparts.