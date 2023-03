Crouched on the lower slopes of Qa'en's abrupt southern mountains, this restrained but beautifully restored tomb is supposedly the last resting place of Bozajomehr (Bozorghmehr), a 6th-century philosopher and grand vizier to Sassanid King Khosrow I who later became spahbed (generalissimo) of Khorasan. It's 3.5km southeast of Qa'en's Jameh Mosque, accessed via 155 steps that are illuminated prettily at night.