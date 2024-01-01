Darius' Garden

Iran

The hard-to-discern remnants of Darius’ garden, which were recently added to the World Heritage list as part of a joint entry under Persian gardens, display a sophisticated irrigation system. The water channels, punctuated by square pools, run along the perimeter of the garden giving a good indication of the enormous scale of the palace project.

