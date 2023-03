The 8km road spur to Andej (elevation 1587m) passes alongside three truly awesome red-rock side canyons, where you can cross the river on a rickety bridge and explore. The turnoff is just northwest of Shahrak, which has a prominent (but not assassin-related) castle ruin. After the canyons, fork left up the hill in Andej village and double back around towards Mo'allem for a magnificent perspective from above.