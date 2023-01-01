The region’s greatest attraction is the fabled ruin of Alamut Castle, Hasan-e Sabbah’s famous fortress. The site is a dramatic crag rising abruptly above the unpretentious little cherry-growing village of Gazor Khan. The access path starts about 700m beyond the village square and requires a steep 25-minute climb via an obvious stairway. The archaeological workings on top are shielded by somewhat unsightly corrugated-metal sheeting, but the phenomenal views from the ramparts are unmissable.