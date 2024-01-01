Qal’eh-e Doktar

Iran

This three-tiered palace sits atop a steep hill, a 20-minute climb above the footbridge that crosses the road. Made of rock and gypsum, it was Ardashir’s first attempt at creating a palace, and its position and fortification reflect the lingering Parthian threat of the time. While crumbling, it’s not difficult to imagine the palace’s original layout.

