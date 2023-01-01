The Pir-e-Sabz fire temple forms the main focus of interest at Chak Chak. Source of the drops of water after which this pilgrimage site is named, the temple is reached via 230 steps and it is worth making the ascent to appreciate the isolation that marks this spot. The entrance of the cave, where an eternal flame is kept alight, is decorated with a brass door embossed with the likeness of Zoroaster. The whole site is off limits during the annual festival in June.