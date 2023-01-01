Khan-e Zinat ol-Molk

This fine city mansion, named after the daughter of the owner, was originally the andaruni (private quarters) area of the neighouring Bagh-e Naranjestan complex. The 20 finely decorated rooms are embellished with paintings, stucco decoration and mirrors, and the mosaic floors were designed to resemble ornate Persian rugs. The intimate gardens, with their fountains and fringe of palm trees, are sheltered behind a walled compound forming a sun trap in winter and a shaded refuge in summer.

Perhaps of limited interest to most foreign visitors, but a hit with locals, is the basement museum with its series of waxworks of famous Shirazis.