Built in 1894, this shrine, set in a pretty courtyard of evergreens, boasts a delightful European-style painted dome with vignettes of religious scenes. The colourful tiled minarets and conical tiled roof is distinctive to this area and is clearly visible from the main road to Fin. The access isn't wholly obvious from the road but there is a signpost and it is easy to spot the shrine roof from the road. A donation is appreciated in return for tea.