The strange, circular-fronted building topped with calligraphy on what looks like a lighthouse tower is in fact a venue for zorkhaneh, a traditional activity that's a curious mixture of meditation and physical strength displayed through various group exercises. Next door a much older version houses a small but attractively displayed museum of accoutrements and mannequins demonstrating Khorasan's traditional sporting specialities (however, it's open only sporadically).
Amirarab Zorkhaneh
Southeastern Iran
