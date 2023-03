This Qajar-era garden has an avenue of tall pines leading down from a minor, two-storey pink-brick palace. It's worth a quick peep but is surely one of Unesco's most underwhelming World Heritage sites. Strolling here or seeking out the hidden courtyard of craft workshops is free, but a trio of small museums (each foreigner/Iranian IR150,000/25,000) incur multiple entrance fees that are hard to stomach at the inflated foreigner rates.