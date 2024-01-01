Sheik Jebra’il Shrine

Iran

Sheikh Jebra’il, Sheikh Safi-od-Din’s father, is buried beneath a mildly attractive 16th-century structure at Khalkhoran, a village-suburb 3km northeast of the centre. It’s an active shrine; remove your shoes before inspecting the murals and multifaceted ceiling. Admission is by donation.

