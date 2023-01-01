Danau Habbema

This lovely lake, 30km west of Wamena as the crow flies, sits amid alpine grasslands at 3400m altitude, with dramatic, snow-capped mountains in view (4750m Gunung Trikora rises to the south). The fascinating ecosystem and its flora are draws for nature lovers. The ideal way to visit Habbema is to drive there and trek back through rainforest and villages (three to four days). To do this you will need a guide; find one in Wamena.

The usual route starting from the lake is via Yobogima (a forest clearing) and then through a spectacular gorge to Daela village and on to Pilia and Ibele.

It’s also possible to visit Habbema as a day trip from Wamena – the drive is around two hours each way. The road is paved for about half the way, and passes through a military checkpoint at Napua, 7km from Wamena. You can get a 4WD taxi in Wamena for around 2,000,000Rp round trip.