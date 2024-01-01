Gua Kotilola

Baliem Valley

The road north from Jiwika is flanked by rocky hills with several caves. Gua Kotilola is a sizeable cavern up a short, pretty path behind a Dani compound, about 5km north of Jiwika. It contains the bones of past tribal-war victims – though they don’t show these to outsiders. It’s difficult to justify the high entry fee.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Danau Habbema

    Danau Habbema

    20.7 MILES

    This lovely lake, 30km west of Wamena as the crow flies, sits amid alpine grasslands at 3400m altitude, with dramatic, snow-capped mountains in view …

  • Wimontok Mabel Mummy

    Wimontok Mabel Mummy

    3.19 MILES

    The celebrated mummy is kept at the tiny settlement of Sumpaima, 300m north of Jiwika along the main road from the main village entrance (look for the…

  • Air Garam

    Air Garam

    4.16 MILES

    At Iluwe, 1½ hours up a steep path from Jiwika, is Air Garam, a group of saltwater wells. Villagers soak sections of banana trunk in the water, then dry…

  • Gua Wikuda

    Gua Wikuda

    2.61 MILES

    In Wosilimo, a 45-minute drive northwest from Wamena, Gua Wikuda is said to be several kilometres long, with an underground river that reaches Danau…

  • Werapak Elosak Mummy

    Werapak Elosak Mummy

    7.33 MILES

    About 8km from Wamena, nondescript Aikima is famous for its Werapak Elosak mummy, the (supposedly) 300-year-old corpse of a great chief, which was…

  • Alongga Huby Mummy

    Alongga Huby Mummy

    7.01 MILES

    The 280-year-old Alongga Huby mummy can be viewed in Araboda; viewings cost around 80,000Rp (plus another 50,000Rp to the holder).

  • Pyramid

    Pyramid

    10.21 MILES

    Pyramid is a graceful mission village named after the shape of a nearby hill.

