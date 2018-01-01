Welcome to Tanjung Puting National Park
The park is best seen from a klotok, a ramshackle, multistorey romantic liveaboard boat that travels up Sungai Sekonyer from Kumai to the legendary rehabilitation centre at Camp Leakey. During the day you lounge on deck surveying the jungle for wildlife with binoculars as the boat chugs along its narrowing channel, and stopping to convene with semi-wild orang-utans at the three main feeding stations.
Despite an increase in visitor numbers in recent years, the trip is still a fine introduction to the rainforest, and one of the most memorable experiences you'll have in Kalimantan
3 Days 2 Nights Tanjung Puting Klotok (Deluxe)
Day 1: Arrival Pangkalan Bun – Transfer to Kumai – Klotok boat to Tanjung PutingMeet your assigned guide upon arrival at Iskandar Airport in Pangkalan Bun, then it is approximately 30-minute drive to Kumai port in Central kalimantan escorted by our local guide. Get onboard on a wooden ‘klotok’ boat and start your journey from Kumai river into the wilderness up the Sekonyer River. The houseboat is a traditional wooden river boat featuring an upper deck where you can view your panoramic rainforest surroundings. The crew on your vessel includes the boatman, a cook and an expert guide who will provide you with info related to the trip and the many amazing sights you have in store. Check in upon your arrival at the accommodation and enjoy the dinner at the restaurant.Overnight at Rimba Ecolodge Day 2: Tanjung Puting National Park – Pondok Tanggui – Camp LeakeyBreakfast served at the hotel. Continue to cruise up the river to arrive at Pondok Tanggui. Walk on the wooden platform built by volunteers from around the world to visit the feeding station and to observe Orangutans in their natural habitat. Enjoy freshly cooked lunch as the boat glides through the river to arrive at Camp Leakey located approximately an hour away. Established in 1971 by Dr. Birute Galdikas and Rod Brindamour as the Orangutan Research and Conservation Base, here you can do a short trekking to the feeding station and observe how an Alpha male can be the king amongst all. Spend the rest of the day hiking through the rainforest, exploring peat swamps, lowland dipterocarp habitat, searching for wildlife or enjoying varieties of fungi, orchid, slipper orchid, mosses and ferns.Keep your eyes open during the boat journey to follow as you will get a chance to see proboscis monkeys roosting on trees by the river and a great variety of endemic birds flying by. In the evening, opt for a night trek in Pondok Ambung Research Station to seek out some nocturnal wildlife, or simply relax on your houseboat as it glides down the main river for a magical spectacle of fireflies gathering between the growing nipah palms on the riverside. Return to your accommodation afterwards.Overnight at Rimba Ecolodge Day 3: Tanjung Puting – Kumai Port – Departure Pangkalan BunWake up to the cry of Gibbons, early birdsong and wild macaque troops. Breakfast is served onboard as the boat returns back to the port in Kumai. You will be transferred to the airport to continue your journey to next destination with amazing memories of your experience at Tanjung Puting National Park.
3 Days 2 Nights Tanjung Puting Klotok (Standard)
Day 1: Arrival Pangkalan Bun – Transfer to Kumai – Klotok boat to Tanjung PutingMeet your assigned guide upon arrival at Iskandar Airport in Pangkalan Bun, then it is approximately 30-minute drive to Kumai port in Central kalimantan escorted by our local guide. Get onboard on a wooden ‘klotok’ boat and start your journey from Kumai river into the wilderness up the Sekonyer River. The houseboat is a traditional wooden river boat featuring an upper deck where you can view your panoramic rainforest surroundings. The crew on your vessel includes the boatman, a cook and an expert guide who will provide you with info related to the trip and the many amazing sights you have in store. The houseboat facilities include a thin mattress, pillow, fine meals, bottled water, mosquito net, kitchen and a simple toilet available on board. Overnight on Klotok houseboatDay 2: Tanjung Puting National Park – Pondok Tanggui – Camp LeakeyFollowing a delicious breakfast at sunrise, cruise up the river to arrive at Pondok Tanggui. Walk on the wooden platform built by volunteers from around the world to visit the feeding station and to observe Orangutans in their natural habitat. Enjoy freshly cooked lunch as the boat glides through the river to arrive at Camp Leakey located approximately an hour away. Established in 1971 by Dr. Birute Galdikas and Rod Brindamour as the Orangutan Research and Conservation Base, here you can do a short trekking to the feeding station and observe how an Alpha male can be the king amongst all. Spend the rest of the day hiking through the rainforest, exploring peat swamps, lowland dipterocarp habitat, searching for wildlife or enjoying varieties of fungi, orchid, slipper orchid, mosses and ferns.Keep your eyes open during the boat journey to follow as you will get a chance to see proboscis monkeys roosting on trees by the river and a great variety of endemic birds flying by. In the evening, opt for a night trek in Pondok Ambung Research Station to seek out some nocturnal wildlife, or simply relax on your houseboat as it glides down the main river for a magical spectacle of fireflies gathering between the growing nipah palms on the riverside.Overnight on Klotok houseboatDay 3: Tanjung Puting – Kumai Port – Departure Pangkalan BunWake up to the cry of Gibbons, early birdsong and wild macaque troops. Breakfast is served onboard as the boat returns back to the port in Kumai. You will be transferred to the airport to continue your journey to next destination with amazing memories of your experience at Tanjung Puting National Park.
5 Days 4 Nights Dayak Orangutan Explorer
Day 1: Arrival Pangkalan Bun – Kudangan VillageUpon arrival at Pangkalan Bun Iskandar airport, you will be greeted by our professional and licensed guide who will escort you on a 4-hour scenic drive by chaeuffeured vehicle to Kudangan Dayak Village in Lamandau regency to discover the life of Dayak tribesmen. A warm welcome awaits as you arrive at the village. The remainder of the day is free at leisure, allowing you to interact and observe daily life at an authentic Dayak village. After dinner, see villagers playing their traditional musical instruments and gathering for the Hornbill Dancing Party.Overnight at a traditional Dayak longhouse Day 2: Jungle trekkingAfter breakfast, trek up to the primary forest crossing village farmland, secondary rainforest, hills, suspended bamboo bridges and rivers. Lunch will be served en route. In the afternoon, we will set our campsite at the riverside. During camping, we can learn from the Dayak how to cook the traditional food for dinner in the jungle and then overnight in a bivouac/tent.Overnight on bivouac / tentDay 3: Jungle Trekking – Kudangan – Kumai – Tanjung PutingAfter breakfast, we will proceed back to Kudangan and then drive to Kumai village for boarding the houseboat to Tanjung Puting National Park. The houseboat is a traditional wooden river boat featuring an upper deck where you can view your panoramic rainforest surroundings, with facilities including a thin mattress, pillow, meals, bottled water, mosquito net, kitchen and a simple toilet available on board.Overnight on houseboatDay 4: Pondok Tanggui – Camp LeakeyBreakfast onboard, then cruise up the river to arrive at Pondok Tanggui. Walk on the wooden platform built by volunteers from around the world to visit the feeding station and to observe orangutans in their natural habitat. Enjoy freshly cooked lunch as the boat glides through the river to arrive at Camp Leakey, located approximately an hour away. Here you can do a short trekking to the feeding station and observe how an Alpha male can be the king amongst all. Spend the rest of the day hiking through the rainforest. Spend another night on the houseboat as we sail back down the river with dinner provided.Overnight on houseboatDay 5: Tanjung Puting National Park – Kumai Port – Departure Pangkalan BunBreakfast is served onboard as the boat returns back to the port in Kumai. You will be transferred to the airport to continue your journey to your next destination with amazing memories of your experience at Tanjung Puting National Park.
Orangutan Tour Liveaboard 3 days 2 nights
DAY 01 AIRPORT-KUMAI-NATIONAL PARK-TANJUNG HARAPAN CAMP-PROBOSCIS TOUR-HOUSEBOAT(L,D)-Arrival at Iskandar airport in Pangkalan Bun Or Meet at the hotel.-Upon your arrival, our friendly tour guide will assist you to the klotok (houseboat) port in Kumai. It takes around 20 minutes drive from the airport/hotel to Kumai.-You’ll be transferred to Klotok.The journey to Tanjung Puting National Park will begin shortly.-Lunch will be served on board.-Enjoy 2 hours of cruising Kumai and Sekonyer River, Klotok will reach the jetty of Camp Tanjung Harapan. From the jetty, it takes around 30 minutes walk to the feeding platform. This will be your first encounter with wild orangutans. The feeding time in Camp Tanjung Harapan begins at 15:00 PM.-From Tanjung Harapan, klotok will cruise deeper to the National Park.-You may find congregation of proboscis monkeys sitting at branches of trees along the riverbank in late afternoon.-When it gets dark, Klotok will stop and park at a riverbank.-Dinner will be served on board with wine and traditional drink.-Free time in the evening.-Stay overnight on board.DAY 02 HOUSEBOAT-PONDOK TANGGUY-CAMP LEAKEY-HOUSEBOAT.(B,L,D)-After breakfast, Klotok will proceed to the jetty of Pondok Tanggui.-From the jetty, it takes around 30 minutes walk to the feeding platform. The feeding time in Pondok Tanggui begins at 09:00 AM.-If you want to get a better natural picture of wild orangutans here, it’s strongly recommended to use appropriate lenses for long distance shooting.-From Pondok Tanggui, Klotok will proceed to the legendary Camp Leakey. This camp becomes a legend because long-term research on orangutans has been conducting here since 1971.-The cook of Klotok will serve you lunch on board before you’re off to exploring the Camp Leakey. It takes around 40 minutes walk from the jetty straight to the feeding platform.-The feeding time in Camp Leakey begins at 14:00 PM.-You may experience close encounter with wild orangutans in Camp Leakey. It’s the best location for taking photographs with orangutans in the wild. However, it’s strongly recommended to keep a safe distance from orangutans.-When you’re ready, walking back to the jetty.-Klotok will cruise slowly back -When it gets dark, Klotok will stop and park at a riverbank.-Dinner will be served on board with wine and traditional drink.-Free time in the evening.-Stay overnight on board.DAY 03 HOUSEBOAT-SEKONYER VILLAGE-KUMAI-PASIR PANJANG VILLAGE-AIRPORT/HOTEL(B,L)-After breakfast,you visit Sekonyer village to see the Malayan setlement way of living.-After visit Sekonyer village klotok will be heading back to Kumai.-Arrive at Pasir Panjang village,the native people will welcome and blessed you by their culture.-Back to airport -Have a safe flight
ORANGUTAN SHARE TRIP
ITINERARY DAY 01ISKANDAR AIRPORT/HOTEL – KUMAI - NATIONAL PARK – TANJUNG HARAPAN CAMP – HOUSEBOAT (L,D) 08:00-11:00 Pick up at the airport/hotel. ( We will pick you up depend of your arrival flight, ship or bus ).11:00 Go to Klotok harbor ( It takes time about 20 minutes ).12:30 Start to enter the Sekonyer river - Tanjung Puting National Park .13:00 Lunch.14:00 Arrive at Tanjung Harapan camp to see Orangutan and other wildlife at 15:00. Boat is stoped.14:25 Feeding Station of Orangutan ( you will walk enter the forest ).16:00 Back to the boat-klotok.19:00 Dinner. -Free Time. -Stay overnight on the boat. DAY 02HOUSEBOAT - PONDOK TANGGUY - CAMP LEAKEY - HOUSEBOAT (B,L,D) 07:00 Breakfast.08:30 Arrive at Pondok Tanggui to join feeding time of Orangutan at 09:00 am11:00 Back to the boat.12:00 Lunch.13:00 Visit Information center at camp Leakey.13:30 Visit Feeding station in legendary camp at 14:00, Camp Leakey;oldest Orangutan conservation in the world.16:00 Back to the boat19:00 Dinner -Free Time -Stay Overnight on the boat. DAY 03HOUSEBOAT–SEKONYER VILLAGE-KUMAI–LONGHOUSE - AIRPORT/HOTEL (B,L) 06:00 Sekonyer village; look around the village and visit elementary school (Friday-Saturday are off).07:10 Back to the boat.07:30 Breakfast08:00 Back to Kumai10:00 Arrive in Harbor10:30 Arrive at Longhouse10:40 Blessing, wearing traditional costum, picture, ( you have possibility to drink rice wine:traditional drink of Dayak people.11:50 Go to Restaurant12:00 Lunch13:00 Back to airport TOUR END