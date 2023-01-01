Known for its high-quality rice, this verdant farming village at the foot of Gunung Palung, 10km northeast of Sukadana, has a unique attitude and aesthetic due to the Balinese migrants, whose culture blends with the local flavour. A nascent ecotourism initiative, including community homestays (175,000Rp per person with meals), has opened new opportunities and made Sedahan the natural base for visiting Gunung Palung National Park. Local guides can arrange trips from here to Lubuk Baji in the park.