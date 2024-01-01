This well-kept town beach, 3km south of the centre, is encircled by rainforested hills and looks out on some alluring islands. Basic warungs and stalls serve fresh coconut and sugar-cane juices along with sate and nasi goreng. A few have free wi-fi. During low tide, join a pickup game of football on the mudflats and meet the locals.
Pulau Datok Beach
West Kalimantan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.98 MILES
Known for its high-quality rice, this verdant farming village at the foot of Gunung Palung, 10km northeast of Sukadana, has a unique attitude and…
1.71 MILES
This gleaming waterfront mosque, opened in 2015, dominates the town both visually and aurally. The chalk-white dome and minarets are quite a sight…
Nearby West Kalimantan attractions
