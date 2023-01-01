Sengkang is known for its sutera (silk) weaving, and hundreds of workshops in surrounding villages can be great places to watch the process and purchase direct. Nearby, Kampoeng BNI Sutra is the fruit of Bank Negara Indonesia's Corporate Social Responsibility program, which provides low-interest loans to foster business development. A variety of small shops offer sublime hand- and factory-woven fabrics. The nearest silkworm farms are about 15km from Sengkang. Hotels can organise trips, or you can charter a pete-pete.