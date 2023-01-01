Danau Tempe

This large, shallow lake is fringed by wetlands, with floating houses and magnificent birdlife. Geologists believe it was once a gulf between southern Toraja and the rest of South Sulawesi. As the lands merged, the gulf disappeared – and the lake will likely disappear as well. Hotels can charter you a boat (200,000Rp for two hours), allowing you to speed along Sungai Walanae, visit Salotangah floating village, cross to Batu Batu village on the other side, and return within two hours.

You could haggle for a cheaper rate at the dock on Jl Yunus Martam behind the Great Mosque.