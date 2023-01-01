Pulau Ndao, which has more powdery white-sand beaches, limestone bluffs and a tidy, charming ikat-weaving, lontar-tapping (collecting nirah (sap) from lontar palm tree flowers) fishing village that's home to nearly 600 people who speak their own indigenous dialect, Bahasa Ndao. There are some fantastic swimming beaches up the west and east coasts, and good though inconsistent surf off the southern point. Ndao is 10km west of Nemberala.

To get here you’ll have to charter a boat (800,000Rp to 1,000,000Rp, maximum five people). You could easily combine a visit here with nearby Pulau Do'o.