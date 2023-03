The southernmost island in Indonesia, Pulau Ndana, can be reached by local fishing boat from Nemberala. Although it’s currently a military camp it can still be visited, but for years it was uninhabited. Legend has it that the entire population was murdered in a 17th-century revenge act, staining the island’s small lake with the victims’ blood. Ndana is known for its wildlife and superb snorkelling.

Look out for wild deer and a wide variety of birds, as well as for nesting turtles on the beaches.