Gunung Dempo is a semi-active volcano and the highest (3159m) of the peaks surrounding the Pasemah Highlands that dominate Pagaralam. Allow two full days to complete a climb of the the volcano. A guide, such as Yayan Andriawan, is strongly recommended as trails can be difficult to find. The lower slopes are used as a tea-growing area, and there are angkot from Pagaralam to a tea factory.