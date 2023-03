Just 3km south of Pagaralam, by the village of Berlumai, are these stone carvings scattered among an idyllic countryside of rice paddies and coffee plantations, with Gunung Dempo rising in the background. There's a remarkable collection of stone carvings among the paddies near Tanjung Aru. Look out for the one of a man fighting a giant serpent.

Some are signed, but most are tricky to find, so bringing a guide isn't a bad idea.