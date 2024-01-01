Built to house a sultan's seven daughters, this original, rambling wooden compound fights against gravity among well-kept gardens.
Istana Pangeran Mangkubumi
Kalimantan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.01 MILES
Orang-utan feedings at Tanjung Puting National Park are part of an ongoing rehabilitation process, but also allow visitors a near-guaranteed opportunity…
0.26 MILES
The mostly empty wooden hilltop palace overlooking Pangkalan Bun Park celebrates three architectural traditions of the sultans' assorted wives: Chinese,…
