Istana Kuning

The mostly empty wooden hilltop palace overlooking Pangkalan Bun Park celebrates three architectural traditions of the sultans' assorted wives: Chinese, Dayak and Malay. Built in 1806 (and rebuilt in 1990 after it was burned to the ground), it is not yellow, but was traditionally draped in yellow fabric.
Orang-utan feedings at Tanjung Puting National Park are part of an ongoing rehabilitation process, but also allow visitors a near-guaranteed opportunity…
Built to house a sultan's seven daughters, this original, rambling wooden compound fights against gravity among well-kept gardens.
Nearby Kalimantan attractions
