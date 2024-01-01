Istana Kuning

Kalimantan

The mostly empty wooden hilltop palace overlooking Pangkalan Bun Park celebrates three architectural traditions of the sultans' assorted wives: Chinese, Dayak and Malay. Built in 1806 (and rebuilt in 1990 after it was burned to the ground), it is not yellow, but was traditionally draped in yellow fabric.

  • Orang-utan Feedings

    Orang-utan Feedings

    22.27 MILES

    Orang-utan feedings at Tanjung Puting National Park are part of an ongoing rehabilitation process, but also allow visitors a near-guaranteed opportunity…

  • Istana Pangeran Mangkubumi

    Istana Pangeran Mangkubumi

    0.26 MILES

    Built to house a sultan's seven daughters, this original, rambling wooden compound fights against gravity among well-kept gardens.

