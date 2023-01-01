Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Museum

Along the banks of the Sungai Musi is this museum inside an attractive 19th-century building that incorporates a mix of European and local architectural styles. It was built in 1825 on the site of the palace of Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin, which was destroyed by the Dutch (who in doing so put an end to the Palembang Sultanate). The museum covers the city's packed history, from the Sriwijayan dynasty through to the sultanate period, and traditional South Sumatran artefacts.