Balaputra Dewa Museum

This excellent museum showcases finds from Sriwijayan times, as well as megalithic carvings from the Pasemah Highlands, including the famous batu gajah (elephant stone). Other worthwhile displays include a rich collection of finely woven songkets, and coverage from more recent periods of rule including the Palembang sultanate, Dutch colonisation and Japanese WWII occupation. Behind the museum is a magnificent original rumah limas (traditional house) dating from 1830, which is featured on the 10,000Rp banknote.

The museum is about 5km from Palembang's town centre, off the road to the airport.