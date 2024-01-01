Tedong Tedong Minanga

Sulawesi

LoginSave

A collection of wooden coffins shaped like boats and buffalo. Further up the road at Buntu Balla, traditional weavers can often be found working.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Taupe

    Taupe

    5.46 MILES

    Getting to this traditional village with jungle walks and panoramic views has just enough ups and downs to make it an excellent bicycle destination for…

  • Ballapeu'

    Ballapeu'

    1.92 MILES

    High in the Balla district, Ballapeu' has a fine collection of over 100 traditional houses. Women here are experts in traditional weaving.

  • Rante Buda

    Rante Buda

    7.44 MILES

    An impressive 25m-long tongkonan building known locally as a Banua Layuk (high house) is a historic chief’s place with colourful motifs. This is one of…

  • Rantesepang

    Rantesepang

    1.48 MILES

    A couple of stores sell traditional fabrics in this roadside village that bills itself as the centre of Mamasa weaving. The path up the hill from the…

  • Osango

    Osango

    4.55 MILES

    Osango is the site of tedong-tedong (tiny structures over graves that look like houses), which are supposedly up to 200 years old. There are lots of paths…

View more attractions

Nearby Sulawesi attractions

1. Rantesepang

1.48 MILES

A couple of stores sell traditional fabrics in this roadside village that bills itself as the centre of Mamasa weaving. The path up the hill from the…

2. Ballapeu'

1.92 MILES

High in the Balla district, Ballapeu' has a fine collection of over 100 traditional houses. Women here are experts in traditional weaving.

3. Osango

4.55 MILES

Osango is the site of tedong-tedong (tiny structures over graves that look like houses), which are supposedly up to 200 years old. There are lots of paths…

4. Taupe

5.46 MILES

Getting to this traditional village with jungle walks and panoramic views has just enough ups and downs to make it an excellent bicycle destination for…

5. Rante Buda

7.44 MILES

An impressive 25m-long tongkonan building known locally as a Banua Layuk (high house) is a historic chief’s place with colourful motifs. This is one of…