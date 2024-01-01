An impressive 25m-long tongkonan building known locally as a Banua Layuk (high house) is a historic chief’s place with colourful motifs. This is one of the oldest and best preserved in the valley, built about 300 years ago for the chief of Rambusaratu, one of five local leaders. To visit, a donation of 10,000Rp to 15,000Rp is expected.
Rante Buda
Sulawesi
3.27 MILES
Getting to this traditional village with jungle walks and panoramic views has just enough ups and downs to make it an excellent bicycle destination for…
8.22 MILES
High in the Balla district, Ballapeu' has a fine collection of over 100 traditional houses. Women here are experts in traditional weaving.
5.96 MILES
A couple of stores sell traditional fabrics in this roadside village that bills itself as the centre of Mamasa weaving. The path up the hill from the…
3.03 MILES
Osango is the site of tedong-tedong (tiny structures over graves that look like houses), which are supposedly up to 200 years old. There are lots of paths…
7.44 MILES
A collection of wooden coffins shaped like boats and buffalo. Further up the road at Buntu Balla, traditional weavers can often be found working.
