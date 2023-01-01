Pulau Tuangku

Covered in dense jungle, Pulau Tuangku is the largest of the Banyak Islands. Surfers head to Ujung Lolok, the headland at the south of the island, complete with several world-class breaks. In the northern part of the island is Haloban, a friendly village; Suka Makmur, a Christian village, is further south. With a guide it’s possible to summit Gunung Tiusa (313m), for an epic view of the surrounding islands (five hours return), and visit a cave full of stalagmites.

