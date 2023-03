The second-largest of the Banyak Islands, Pulau Bangkaru is home to a turtle conservation project, so visits are strictly controlled and you’re only allowed on the island with a certified guide. At the time of research the conservation project is up in the air due to the demise of the previous management body; check what’s happening with Mr Darmawan at Banyak Island Travel.

Pulau Bangkaru has pristine beaches, excellent surfing off the south coast and plenty of scope for jungle trekking.