Private Arrival Transfer: Bali Airport to Hotel
With this private arrival transfer from the Denpasar International Airport to your Bali accommodation, you’ll enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation. When you leave the baggage claim area at the Bali airport, you’ll be met by a representative holding a sign with your name. Your professional driver will then assist you with your luggage and lead to you to your private vehicle, where you can settle into your seat and relax as you’re taken straight to your hotel, resort or villa in Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Nusa Dua, Sanur, Ubud, Candidasa, Uluwatu or Canggu.When making a booking for this private arrival transfer from the Bali airport to your hotel, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed at the time of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 3 to 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Departure Transfer: Hotel to Bali Airport
Book a private airport transfer from your Bali hotel to the Denpasar International Airport and enjoy a hassle-free way to end your vacation! Your professional driver will meet you at your hotel and assist you with your luggage. Sit back and relax in the comfort of your private air-conditioned vehicle and leave the traffic to the driver, who will deliver you straight to the airport. This transfer service operates to all hotels, resorts and villas in Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Nusa Dua, Sanur, Uluwatu, Ubud, Canggu and Candidasa.When making a booking for this private departure transfer from your Bali hotel to the Denpasar airport, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed at the time of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 3 to 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Tour: East Bali Highlights
After a morning hotel pickup, set off with your private guide and driver to explore Bali’s scenic east coast. Your first destination is Sidemen, a peaceful rural area that is known for its beautiful landscapes. You’ll stop by undulating rice fields of emerald green and visit a salak plantation where you can taste Bali’s famed ‘snakeskin’ fruit, named for its scaly reddish-brown skin. Continue your full-day exploration into the heart of Bali with a visit to the Tirta Gangga water palace. Meaning 'Water of the Ganges,' this sacred site was built in the 20th century by the last king of the Karangasem empire. Explore the many decorative ponds of the former royal palace, where tiered water fountains feature statues of mythical creatures spouting water into bathing pools surrounded by lush plant life. Spend some time capturing great photos in the park’s tranquil gardens before a lunch stop at Tirta Ayu restaurant, which serves Indonesian dishes and boasts beautiful views of the countryside.After your meal, your private driver takes you south, passing through the seaside town of Candidasa as you make your way to your last stop: the Aga village of Tenganan. This village is home to Bali’s first inhabitants, who arrived before the Majapahit dynasty of Java populated the island. Your guide points out the village’s distinct architecture with residential structures based around a compound where you can observe traditional ikat (batik textiles) and basket weavers at work.After the village tour, your driver follows the coastal road back to southern Bali with drop-off at your hotel in the late afternoon.
Private Car Charter to Eastern Bali
East Bali Tour Itinerary— Daily departure : 08.30 AM — First watch the Balinese sacred dance performance “BARONG and KERIS DANCE” GOA LAWAH (Bat Cave Temple), where hundreds of hanging bats are never leave the cave, only flying around the area and back again KUSAMBA BEACH is fisheman’s beach and also the place of traditionally salt production Next to TIRTA GANGGA, lovely Royal Family bathing pool Than last proceed to TAMAN (SOEKASADA) UJUNG is the most beatiful complex of Water Palace Visit AGRO TOURISM to see Coffee Farm, Spicy, Vanilla, Fruits Plants etc. Also here you try the famous ‘Luwak Coffee’ Visit TENGANAN VILLAGE the original Balinese Village renowed for Double Ikat Weaving Please Note: Price only includes car and driver. All entrance and activity fees are to be paid directly on the day.
Private Bali Arrival Transfer
Skip the stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle at the start of your Bali vacation. Simply enter your details when you book, pay in advance, and then show your voucher to your driver when you land at Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport.This private arrival transfer is available for those staying at hotels in Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Ubud, Jimbaran, Nusa Dua, Padang Bai, Candidasa, Amed, Tulamben, Lovina, Canggu, or Tanah Lot.
Private Full Day West Bali Tour - Tanah Lot with Git Git Waterfall
Plan of the day:The Pickup and drop will be at the hotel of your choice (except for hotels in Candidasa and Lovina) 9:30: Pickup at hotel Taman Ayun: The beautiful Royal Family Temple of Bali Bedugul (Ulun Danu Beratan Lake Temple): Also known as Lake temple as it looks like it is floating on the lake. Beraban – Tanah Lot, Ocean view with sunset: Most romantic sunset you have ever experienced. Jatiluwih Rice Terraces: A beautiful rice terrace located on foot of Mountain blessed with panoramic view rice terrace until ocean Batukaru Temple Additional Sightseeing - Git GitWaterfall:The twin waterfall with lagoon. You reach here after following a small trail in the lush green mountains. Most romantic place in Bali. Additional Sightseeing - Alas Kedaton Monkey Forest:Stunning Lush green forest with sacred temple, small ponds 19:30 Drop back to hotel *All timings are approximateTour is provided by our friendly chauffeur/driver, who will share stories and insights of the spots and on local areas to shop, visit restaurants and other local places to visit in Bali.