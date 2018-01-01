Private Tour: East Bali Highlights

After a morning hotel pickup, set off with your private guide and driver to explore Bali’s scenic east coast. Your first destination is Sidemen, a peaceful rural area that is known for its beautiful landscapes. You’ll stop by undulating rice fields of emerald green and visit a salak plantation where you can taste Bali’s famed ‘snakeskin’ fruit, named for its scaly reddish-brown skin. Continue your full-day exploration into the heart of Bali with a visit to the Tirta Gangga water palace. Meaning 'Water of the Ganges,' this sacred site was built in the 20th century by the last king of the Karangasem empire. Explore the many decorative ponds of the former royal palace, where tiered water fountains feature statues of mythical creatures spouting water into bathing pools surrounded by lush plant life. Spend some time capturing great photos in the park’s tranquil gardens before a lunch stop at Tirta Ayu restaurant, which serves Indonesian dishes and boasts beautiful views of the countryside.After your meal, your private driver takes you south, passing through the seaside town of Candidasa as you make your way to your last stop: the Aga village of Tenganan. This village is home to Bali’s first inhabitants, who arrived before the Majapahit dynasty of Java populated the island. Your guide points out the village’s distinct architecture with residential structures based around a compound where you can observe traditional ikat (batik textiles) and basket weavers at work.After the village tour, your driver follows the coastal road back to southern Bali with drop-off at your hotel in the late afternoon.