Gua Istana & Gua Padepokan

East Java

From Pancur, a trail heads 2km inland through some good forest to Gua Istana, a small cave, and another 2km further on to Gua Padepokan. Both contain Hindu shrines.

  • Sadengan

    Sadengan

    4.99 MILES

    Down a spur that branches from the main road just after the Hindu temple, Sadengan grazing ground has the largest herd of banteng (wild cattle) in Java…

  • Ngagelan

    Ngagelan

    8.1 MILES

    The turtle hatchery at Ngagelan is set in a protected, fenced-off plot behind the beach, where rangers who have collected the eggs keep them piled and…

