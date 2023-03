This tree-shaded complex on the northern edge of the tiger reserve acts as the reserve's official gateway and contains the forest range office (where park fees are paid), the Mangrove Interpretation Centre (open 8.30am to 5pm) with exhibits and information on the Sunderbans, a watchtower, terrapin and crocodile hatcheries and the state government–run Sajnekhali Tourist Lodge. Recent tiger sightings are chalked on a blackboard in the range office.