Covering 216 sq km of lush forests and grassland on the western floodplain of the Torsa River, Jaldapara National Park is a refuge for about 200 Indian one-horned rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis), plus elephants, gaur (Indian bison), several types of deer and over 350 bird species.
Jaldapara National Park
West Bengal
16.45 MILES
The modern Zangto Pelri Lhakhang, in the centre of the town's main plaza, is a replica of Guru Rinpoche's celestial abode (though we're guessing the…
16.85 MILES
Consecrated in 2014, this Buddhist college in the west of town offers education to around 70 students aged between six and 25 and has some fine murals in…
16.72 MILES
Got an hour to kill in Phuentsholing? Perhaps go and snooze with the sleepy marsh muggers and gharials at the Crocodile Breeding Centre, a 10-minute walk…
