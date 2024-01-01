Jaldapara National Park

West Bengal

LoginSave

Covering 216 sq km of lush forests and grassland on the western floodplain of the Torsa River, Jaldapara National Park is a refuge for about 200 Indian one-horned rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis), plus elephants, gaur (Indian bison), several types of deer and over 350 bird species.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Zangto Pelri Lhakhang

    Zangto Pelri Lhakhang

    16.45 MILES

    The modern Zangto Pelri Lhakhang, in the centre of the town's main plaza, is a replica of Guru Rinpoche's celestial abode (though we're guessing the…

  • Palden Tashi Chholing Shedra

    Palden Tashi Chholing Shedra

    16.85 MILES

    Consecrated in 2014, this Buddhist college in the west of town offers education to around 70 students aged between six and 25 and has some fine murals in…

  • Crocodile Breeding Centre

    Crocodile Breeding Centre

    16.72 MILES

    Got an hour to kill in Phuentsholing? Perhaps go and snooze with the sleepy marsh muggers and gharials at the Crocodile Breeding Centre, a 10-minute walk…

View more attractions

Nearby West Bengal attractions

1. Zangto Pelri Lhakhang

16.45 MILES

The modern Zangto Pelri Lhakhang, in the centre of the town's main plaza, is a replica of Guru Rinpoche's celestial abode (though we're guessing the…

2. Crocodile Breeding Centre

16.72 MILES

Got an hour to kill in Phuentsholing? Perhaps go and snooze with the sleepy marsh muggers and gharials at the Crocodile Breeding Centre, a 10-minute walk…

3. Palden Tashi Chholing Shedra

16.85 MILES

Consecrated in 2014, this Buddhist college in the west of town offers education to around 70 students aged between six and 25 and has some fine murals in…