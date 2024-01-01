This impressive huge stone mosque was completed in 1845. Non-Muslims can't enter, but it's worth seeing the impressive three-domed facade.
Jama Masjid
Lucknow
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.78 MILES
This colossal imambara (Shiite tomb complex) is worth seeing in its own right, but the highly unusual labyrinth of corridors inside its upper floors make…
1.85 MILES
The large collection of gardens and ruins that makes up the Residency offers a fascinating historical glimpse of the beginning of the end for the British…
4.45 MILES
This prestigious boarding school – where British pop legend Sir Cliff Richard studied – was designed and built by influential Frenchman Major General…
0.7 MILES
Just beyond the Bara Imambara, the striking Rumi Darwaza was built in the 1780s by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula. It's unusual but imposing, and said to be a copy…
0.21 MILES
This elaborate black-and-white tomb was constructed in 1832 by the third king of Oudh, Mohammed Ali Shah (who is buried here, alongside his mother)…
2.39 MILES
The former Kaiserbagh garden holds the tomb of Saadat Ali Khan, the fifth nawab of Oudh (ruled 1798–1814), whose body is buried in the crypt below. A ₹50 …
3.83 MILES
This overlooked museum houses sculptural masterpieces dating back to the 3rd century AD, including intricately carved Mathura sculptures ranging from…
0.43 MILES
The 67m red-brick clock tower, said to be the tallest in India, was built in the 1880s in memory of Sir George Couper, a reform-minded Governor of UP …
Nearby Lucknow attractions
0.21 MILES
This elaborate black-and-white tomb was constructed in 1832 by the third king of Oudh, Mohammed Ali Shah (who is buried here, alongside his mother)…
0.36 MILES
This decaying and empty watchtower looks like a medieval painting of the Tower of Babel. Known as Satkhanda, it has only four storeys because construction…
3. Hussainabad Picture Gallery
0.42 MILES
A run-down red-brick baradari (pavilion) built in 1842 that was once a royal summer palace. It overlooks a large artificial water tank and houses…
0.43 MILES
The 67m red-brick clock tower, said to be the tallest in India, was built in the 1880s in memory of Sir George Couper, a reform-minded Governor of UP …
0.7 MILES
Just beyond the Bara Imambara, the striking Rumi Darwaza was built in the 1780s by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula. It's unusual but imposing, and said to be a copy…
0.78 MILES
This colossal imambara (Shiite tomb complex) is worth seeing in its own right, but the highly unusual labyrinth of corridors inside its upper floors make…
0.87 MILES
A beautiful, and deceptively shallow, white mosque, built in 1680 and most impressive from a distance.
1.85 MILES
The large collection of gardens and ruins that makes up the Residency offers a fascinating historical glimpse of the beginning of the end for the British…