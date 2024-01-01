Jama Masjid

This impressive huge stone mosque was completed in 1845. Non-Muslims can't enter, but it's worth seeing the impressive three-domed facade.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Lucknow , Bada Imambara

    Bara Imambara

    0.78 MILES

    This colossal imambara (Shiite tomb complex) is worth seeing in its own right, but the highly unusual labyrinth of corridors inside its upper floors make…

  • Archways at Residency, Lucknow

    Residency

    1.85 MILES

    The large collection of gardens and ruins that makes up the Residency offers a fascinating historical glimpse of the beginning of the end for the British…

  • La Martinière School

    La Martinière School

    4.45 MILES

    This prestigious boarding school – where British pop legend Sir Cliff Richard studied – was designed and built by influential Frenchman Major General…

  • Rumi Darwaza

    Rumi Darwaza

    0.7 MILES

    Just beyond the Bara Imambara, the striking Rumi Darwaza was built in the 1780s by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula. It's unusual but imposing, and said to be a copy…

  • Indo Islamic Architecture

    Chota Imambara

    0.21 MILES

    This elaborate black-and-white tomb was constructed in 1832 by the third king of Oudh, Mohammed Ali Shah (who is buried here, alongside his mother)…

  • Tomb of Saadat Ali Khan

    Tomb of Saadat Ali Khan

    2.39 MILES

    The former Kaiserbagh garden holds the tomb of Saadat Ali Khan, the fifth nawab of Oudh (ruled 1798–1814), whose body is buried in the crypt below. A ₹50 …

  • State Museum

    State Museum

    3.83 MILES

    This overlooked museum houses sculptural masterpieces dating back to the 3rd century AD, including intricately carved Mathura sculptures ranging from…

  • Clock Tower

    Clock Tower

    0.43 MILES

    The 67m red-brick clock tower, said to be the tallest in India, was built in the 1880s in memory of Sir George Couper, a reform-minded Governor of UP …

Nearby Lucknow attractions

