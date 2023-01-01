Yabgo Royal House

The Yabgo rajas of Chorbat-Baltistan trace their dynasty back to Central Asia, and have had a palace in Turtuk from at least the 15th century. What remains is a modest two-storey courtyard house with aged wooden columns and an upstairs museum.

The current raja is likely to give you a history lesson, pointing out the royal geneological chart, the three styles of royal crown (Pashto, Mongol and peacock-feathered turban) and the weapons of his various forebears.

To find the 'palace' from the suspension bridge, follow the path into Turtuk Youl and take a right at the Old Mosque. The palace is signed behind a faded deep-green door directly after the Balti Residency Guest House.