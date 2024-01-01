Dansborg

Tamil Nadu

The peach-hued seafront Dansborg fort dates from 1624 and was occupied by the British in 1801. In its prime, it was the world's second-largest Danish castle. It now houses a small but fascinating museum on the region’s Danish history. Danish NGOs are busy restoring some of the colonial-era houses opposite.

  • Nataraja Temple

    Nataraja Temple

    27.96 MILES

    According to legend, Shiva and Kali got into a dance-off judged by Vishnu. Shiva dropped an earring and picked it up with his foot, a move that Kali could…

  • New Jerusalem Church

    New Jerusalem Church

    0.13 MILES

    Built in 1718, this notable church displays an interesting mix of Indian and European styles. In front of the altar is the tomb of German-born…

  • Post Office

    Post Office

    0.07 MILES

    Tranquebar's post office has occupied the same dishevelled little building since 1884.

  • Maritime Museum

    Maritime Museum

    0.08 MILES

    At this teensy ramshackle museum, you'll be enthusiastically shown a mishmash of old boats, fishing memorabilia and a hard-hitting photo-video of the…

  • Masilamani Nathar Temple

    Masilamani Nathar Temple

    0.11 MILES

    Badly damaged by the 2004 tsunami, this 14th-century seafront temple is now repainted in kaleidoscopic colours.

