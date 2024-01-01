The peach-hued seafront Dansborg fort dates from 1624 and was occupied by the British in 1801. In its prime, it was the world's second-largest Danish castle. It now houses a small but fascinating museum on the region’s Danish history. Danish NGOs are busy restoring some of the colonial-era houses opposite.
27.96 MILES
According to legend, Shiva and Kali got into a dance-off judged by Vishnu. Shiva dropped an earring and picked it up with his foot, a move that Kali could…
0.13 MILES
Built in 1718, this notable church displays an interesting mix of Indian and European styles. In front of the altar is the tomb of German-born…
0.07 MILES
Tranquebar's post office has occupied the same dishevelled little building since 1884.
0.08 MILES
At this teensy ramshackle museum, you'll be enthusiastically shown a mishmash of old boats, fishing memorabilia and a hard-hitting photo-video of the…
0.11 MILES
Badly damaged by the 2004 tsunami, this 14th-century seafront temple is now repainted in kaleidoscopic colours.
Nearby Tamil Nadu attractions
