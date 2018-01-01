Welcome to Vellore

For a dusty bazaar town, Vellore feels pretty cosmopolitan, thanks to a couple of tertiary institutions and the American-founded Christian Medical College (CMC), one of India's finest hospitals, which attracts both medical students and patients from across the country. On the main Chennai–Bengaluru road, Vellore is worth a visit mainly for its massive Vijayanagar fort and temple. Many Indians come to visit the golden Sripuram Temple, 10km southwest of town.