Day trip to Navagraha Temples of Sun, Moon, Venus & Rahu from Kumbakonam

Pick-up from your hotel in Kumbakonam by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air conditioned private vehicle, enjoy the rural life surrounding areas while travelling, you will be start visit below temples one by one (not as per the order) in different locations with travel distances between 10km to 40km in each temples Suryanar koil "1st Planet" temple which is associated to planet of Sun (SURYA) who is known as the giver of health, success and prosperity, The Sun represents the soul, the ego and the body of the individual, and therefore its placement is of great importance. Thingaloor "2nd planet" temple which is associated to planet of Moon (CHANDRA or SOMA). This temple is built before the seventh century A.D and a visit to this temple is said to grant a comfortable and long lilfe. The Moon represents the mind, the feelings and, like the ascendant, the overall life of the person. Kanchanur "6th planet" temple which is associated to planet of Venus (SHUKRA). It represents the enjoyment, taste, sexuality and relationships of the individual. It can give a person a great sense of estetics and very pleasant personality, or sensual and tasteless, dependant on how well it is placed in the chart. Tirunageswaram "8th planet" temple which is associated to shadow planet Rahu (Rahu is the point in the zodiac where the paths of the Sun and the Moon cross. If the Sun and Moon in their movement meet in this point, then an eclipse takes place. Eclipses "seize" the light of the Sun or the Moon, and it is this seizing quality that is characteristic for Rahu). After visits you will be drop-off at your hotel in Kumbakonam