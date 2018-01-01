Welcome to Kumbakonam
Wonderful Culture of Tamil Nadu 14 Day Tour
Day 1: Arrive Chennai - Mamallapuram Welcomed by our representative at Chennai airport followed by a transfer to MamallapuramOvernight in MamallapuramDay 2: MamallapuramToday you can go for a sightseeing of the famous World Heritage Monuments of MamallapuramDay 3: Mamallapuam - TirupatiCheckout from your hotel and drive to Tirupati; walk around the outerside of the temple as non Hindus are not allowed inside(Overnight in Tirupati)Day 4: Tirupati - PondicherryDrive to Pondicherry and Enroute visit Auroville. Enjoy the sightseeing tour of Pondicherry, visit the Shri Aurobindo Ashram, the Ganesha Temple, the Church of our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, and the Gandhi Statue on the boulevard. (Overnight in Pondicherry)Day 5: Pondicherry - KumbakonamDrive to Kumbakonam. Enroute visit temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram. (Overnight in Kumbakonam)Day 6: Kumbakonam - KaraikudiCheckout from your hotel and drive to Karaikudi (Overnight in Karaikudi)Day 7: Karaikudi - MaduraiAfter breakfast drive to Madurai. In the evening, visit the Meenakshi Temple.(Overnight in Madurai)Day 8: Madurai Enjoy Madurai sightseeing by local Bicycle Rickshaw (Overnight in Madurai)Day 9: Madurai - KanyakumariDrive to Kanyakumari or Cape Comorin (Overnight in Kanyakumari)Day 10: Kanyakumari Enjoy the Sunrise and Sunset later visit Padmanabhapuram Palace(Overnight in Kanyakumari)Day 11: Kanyakumari - KovalamDrive to KovalamDay 12: Kovalam Day at leisure on the beach (Overnight in Kovalam)Day 13: Kovalam Day at leisure on the beach (Overnight in Kovalam)Day 14: Kovalam - TrivandrumDeparture transfer to Trivandrum airport
Day trip to Navagraha Temples of Sun, Moon, Venus & Rahu from Kumbakonam
Pick-up from your hotel in Kumbakonam by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air conditioned private vehicle, enjoy the rural life surrounding areas while travelling, you will be start visit below temples one by one (not as per the order) in different locations with travel distances between 10km to 40km in each temples Suryanar koil "1st Planet" temple which is associated to planet of Sun (SURYA) who is known as the giver of health, success and prosperity, The Sun represents the soul, the ego and the body of the individual, and therefore its placement is of great importance. Thingaloor "2nd planet" temple which is associated to planet of Moon (CHANDRA or SOMA). This temple is built before the seventh century A.D and a visit to this temple is said to grant a comfortable and long lilfe. The Moon represents the mind, the feelings and, like the ascendant, the overall life of the person. Kanchanur "6th planet" temple which is associated to planet of Venus (SHUKRA). It represents the enjoyment, taste, sexuality and relationships of the individual. It can give a person a great sense of estetics and very pleasant personality, or sensual and tasteless, dependant on how well it is placed in the chart. Tirunageswaram "8th planet" temple which is associated to shadow planet Rahu (Rahu is the point in the zodiac where the paths of the Sun and the Moon cross. If the Sun and Moon in their movement meet in this point, then an eclipse takes place. Eclipses "seize" the light of the Sun or the Moon, and it is this seizing quality that is characteristic for Rahu). After visits you will be drop-off at your hotel in Kumbakonam
Day trip to Navagraha Temples of Mars, Mercury & Ketu from Kumbakonam
Pick-up from your hotel in Kumbakonam by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air conditioned private vehicle, enjoy the rural life surrounding areas while travelling, you will be start visit below temples one by one (not as per the order) in different locations with travel distances between 10km to 40km in each temples.Vaitheeswaran Kovil ''3rd planet'' temple, which is associated with the planet Mars (KARTIK, MANGAL or KUJA). This temple is dedicated to the god Shiva. Here Shiva is worshipped as Vaitheeswaran or the "God of healing" and it is believed that prayers to Vaitheeswaran can cure diseases. Mars represents the energy, stamina and younger brothers of the individual. If well placed, it brings strength and focussed energy, if poorly placed accidents and injuries. Thiruvenkadu "4th planet" temple, which is associated to Planet Mercury (புதன்/BUDDHA), represents the speech, intellect and friends of the individual. It is a very, adaptable and curious planet. If afflicted, it gives speech problems and a poor discriminative ability. If well placed it makes a person witty, easy going and skillful. Keelaperumpallam "9th planet" temple, which is associated to shadow planet Ketu (south nodes of the Moon) Ketu is not really a planet, but rather a mathematically calculated point in the heavens. Because of its lack of a "body" it represents uncertain, unexpected and unpredictable phenomena. Ketu is intelligent and relates to mathematics and other abstract knowledge. after visits you will be drop-off at your hotel in Kumbakonam
Day trip to Navagraha Temples of Saturn and Juiter from Kumbakonam
Pick-up from your hotel in Kumbakonam by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air conditioned private vehicle, enjoy the rural life surrounding areas while travelling, you will be start visit below temples (not as per the order) situated in different directions Thirunallar "7th planet" temple which is associated to planet of Saturn (SHANI) and represents the more time related aspects in life: endurance, sense responsibility, hard work, longevity and reclusion. by bathing here, it is believed that one washes off all kinds of misfortune, hardships and to escape from the woes of sani. Alangudi "5th planet" temple which is associated to planet of Jupiter (GURU or BRIHASPATI). The speciality here is that Lord Guru is engraved on the wall and is not in the form of separate idol reunited with Shiva. Jupiter represents knowledge, wisdom and the offspring of the individual. It is a planet of expansion, growth and good fortune. after visits you will be drop-off at your hotel in Kumbakonam
Trip to Srinivasa Ramanujan House and Kumbakonam Temples from Thanjavur
Kumbakonam is where it begins. Ramanujan was born in his grandmother's house in Erode on December 22, 1887, When he was a year old his mother took him to the town of Kumbakonam, His father worked in Kumbakonam as a clerk in a cloth merchant's shop. They lived in this small traditional home on Sarangapani Sannidhi Street, SASTRA University has been maintaining Ramanujan’s home as a simple museum. Each room carries the little blue plaque explaining what it is. The room in the centre three large glass-fronted frames are a few dozen letters and certificates and descriptions of mathematical results. Photography is not allowed. After that short visit to near by temples of Uppiliappan Temple, Uppiliappan Temple, Sarangapani Temple and Mahamaham Tank, Then travel to one of the The Great Living Chola Temple Airavatesvara Temple, It's well preserved temple of the 12th century Chola Kingdom. The columns of the temple have unique and excellent miniature sculptures. The vimana of the temple is 24 meters high. The front mandapam is in the form of a huge chariot drawn by horses. The unique temple design is recognized as nitya-vinoda, ‘perpetual entertainment in mind’. at the end you will be drop off at your hotel in Thanjavur.