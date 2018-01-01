Southern India & East Coast by Rail

It’s common knowledge that India is a huge tourist destination – so what do you do if you want to get off the beaten path and check out some underexplored parts of the country? Get on the train, of course. Get on board and go from the deep south of Kochi up the east coast towards bustling Kolkata, disembarking to explore temples and palaces along the way. You’ll have the chance to explore smaller cities and villages on the coast, getting a perspective on this country that few have the opportunity to experience. Once you’ve lived like a local in Kerala before hopping back on board the train for the next adventure, you’ll be seeing India in a brand new light.